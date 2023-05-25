UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani President Arrives In Russia To Meet With Russian, Armenian Leaders - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 25, 2023 | 06:34 PM

Azerbaijani President Arrives in Russia to Meet With Russian, Armenian Leaders - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev arrived in Russia on Thursday on a working visit, where he is scheduled to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani state news agency Azertac reported.

Aliyev was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin and other officials, the report said.

Later in the day, the leaders are expected to participate in a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Moscow. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin would hold two bilateral meetings with Aliyev and Pashinyan, followed by a trilateral meeting.

The decades-long conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh flared up in September 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s.

Hostilities ended with a Russia-brokered trilateral ceasefire declaration signed in November 2020. The two former Soviet states agreed to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers in the region. Since then, there have been occasional clashes along the border.

On February 18, 2023, Aliyev and Pashinyan held peace talks in Munich. After the negotiations, Aliyev said that the main issue was that the peace treaty between the two countries should be drawn up on the basis of international norms and principles, and that any provisions on Nagorno-Karabakh were unacceptable.

Last week, Pashinyan said that Yerevan had accepted Russia's proposal to hold a trilateral summit between Armenia, Russia and Azerbaijan in Moscow on May 25.

