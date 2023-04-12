Azerbaijani President Calls Deadly Border Incident Armenian Provocation

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev termed the deadly incident that took place on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border the day before a deliberate provocation carried out by Armenia, during talks with Chairman-in-Office of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Bujar Osmani, the president's office said on Wednesday

On Tuesday, at least seven soldiers were killed in a cross-border shootout between Armenia and Azerbaijan that took place near the mountain road that links Armenia to the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. The sides blamed each other for the incident.

"The head of state mentioned the incident, which took place yesterday on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border, saying this is the provocation committed purposefully by Armenia," the statement published following the talks said.

Osmani is paying a visit to Baku. He also held a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, during which the two exchanged views on the cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and the OSCE.

Last year, Yerevan and Baku, with the mediation of Russia, the United States and the European Union, began discussing a future peace treaty.