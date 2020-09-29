Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku's response to what he called Yerevan's aggression was adequate, and described the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as tense

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday that Baku's response to what he called Yerevan's aggression was adequate, and described the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as tense.

"The situation at the front is tense," Aliyev told the Russian television channel Rossiya 1.

According to the president, Azerbaijan has so far lost 11 civilians in the fighting, including two children, in addition to multiple military casualties.

"We were forced to give an adequate response to the aggressor and thus protect our nation, our people and our land," Aliyev said.

Asked to comment on Armenia's accusations that Turkey supports Azerbaijan militarily in the current escalation, Aliyev argued that Ankara's role in the region was merely of "stabilizing" character, entailing no immediate involvement in the capacity of a conflict party.

"Turkey provides us with moral support," he added, going on to thank the Turkish government for the "solidarity and support."

With regard to the Armenian Defense Ministry's statement earlier in the day that an Armenian Su-25 military plane had been downed by a Turkish F-16 fighter jet in Armenia's airspace, the Azerbaijani president said Baku knew nothing about it.

"It was only recently that I was briefed about this development in the media space. It is not supported by anything. The F-16 jets of the Turkish air force are not anyhow involved in the military hostilities," Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president further asserted Baku's commitment to negotiations.