Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation Of Armenian Genocide 'Historic Mistake'
Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:38 PM
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday called the US president's decision to label mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide a "historic mistake."
Aliyev called his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to condemn Joe Biden's move, which marked the 106th anniversary of the killings of ethnic Armenians.
"President Ilham Aliyev called it a historic mistake. The president underscored that Azerbaijan considers this designation unacceptable," a statement read.