Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Armenian Genocide 'Historic Mistake'

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday called the US president's decision to label mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide a "historic mistake."

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday called the US president's decision to label mass killings of Armenians by Ottoman Turks as genocide a "historic mistake."

Aliyev called his Turkish counterpart, Tayyip Erdogan, to condemn Joe Biden's move, which marked the 106th anniversary of the killings of ethnic Armenians.

"President Ilham Aliyev called it a historic mistake. The president underscored that Azerbaijan considers this designation unacceptable," a statement read.