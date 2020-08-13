UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani President Congratulates Putin On COVID-19 Vaccine Registration - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 01:40 AM

Azerbaijani President Congratulates Putin on COVID-19 Vaccine Registration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which Aliyev congratulated Putin on the registration of the vaccine against coronavirus, the Kremlin press service reported.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.

"Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection," the statement said.

Earlier in the week, Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED launches ‘Industrial Sector Sustainability ..

1 hour ago

Second phase of Resident Return Programme launched ..

1 hour ago

Asia&#039;s FIFA World Cup 2022, Asian Cup 2023 qu ..

2 hours ago

Shuaa Capital reports AED164 million net profit fo ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid praises launch of global initi ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews results of De ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.