Azerbaijani President Congratulates Putin on COVID-19 Vaccine Registration - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which Aliyev congratulated Putin on the registration of the vaccine against coronavirus, the Kremlin press service reported.

The conversation took place at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.

"Aliyev congratulated Vladimir Putin on the registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus infection," the statement said.

Earlier in the week, Russia registered the first coronavirus vaccine against the virus that causes COVID-19, developed by the Gamaleya Institute. Russian officials are currently in talks with a number of countries to seal production and distribution agreements.