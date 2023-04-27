UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani President Defends Checkpoint Construction On Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Road

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2023 | 07:25 PM

Azerbaijani President Defends Checkpoint Construction on Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Road

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday defended the construction of a checkpoint on the only road leading from Armenia to the Armenian-dominated conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region as his country's legitimate right

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday defended the construction of a checkpoint on the only road leading from Armenia to the Armenian-dominated conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region as his country's legitimate right.

The president told a press conference alongside French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that Armenia had misused the Lachin corridor by transporting ammunition and other military goods.

He argued that the "opening of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi (Stepanakert) road is the manifestation of the fact that Azerbaijan had ensured its sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the presidency's press office.

Armenia and Azerbaijan engaged in a bloody military conflict for the control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh in fall 2020.

It ended in a Russia-brokered truce that saw the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) cede parts of the region to Baku. Russia also sent peacekeepers to the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that Azerbaijan's unilateral establishment of a checkpoint along the Lachin corridor was another act of what he described as ethnic cleansing committed against the region's majority ethnic Armenian population. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry called his accusations "nonsensical."

The top French diplomat, who arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday for the first leg of her South Caucasus tour, urged Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor. She called for talks between the regional rivals and promised support of Azerbaijan's peace initiative. She will next visit Armenia and wrap up her trip in Georgia on Friday.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Visit Road Stepanakert Baku Armenia Azerbaijan Georgia Border 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

International Aid to Ukraine in 2023 May Exceed $4 ..

International Aid to Ukraine in 2023 May Exceed $42Bln - Ukrainian Central Bank

37 seconds ago
 Ukraine Attempts Drone Strike on Kursk NPP, Attack ..

Ukraine Attempts Drone Strike on Kursk NPP, Attack Repelled - Russian Emergency ..

39 seconds ago
 Religious affairs ministry receives first tranche ..

Religious affairs ministry receives first tranche of $50 mln from SBP: Official ..

40 seconds ago
 International investors announce $15 billion inves ..

International investors announce $15 billion investment in various economic sect ..

42 seconds ago
 Iran Guards seize oil tanker in Gulf of Oman: US N ..

Iran Guards seize oil tanker in Gulf of Oman: US Navy

4 minutes ago
 Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers

Rs 111,000 fine imposed on profiteers

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.