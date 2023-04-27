Azerbaijani President Defends Checkpoint Construction on Disputed Nagorno-Karabakh Road

(@FahadShabbir)

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday defended the construction of a checkpoint on the only road leading from Armenia to the Armenian-dominated conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region as his country's legitimate right

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2023) Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on Thursday defended the construction of a checkpoint on the only road leading from Armenia to the Armenian-dominated conflict-torn Nagorno-Karabakh region as his country's legitimate right.

The president told a press conference alongside French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna that Armenia had misused the Lachin corridor by transporting ammunition and other military goods.

He argued that the "opening of the checkpoint on the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, at the beginning of the Lachin-Khankendi (Stepanakert) road is the manifestation of the fact that Azerbaijan had ensured its sovereignty and territorial integrity," according to the presidency's press office.

Armenia and Azerbaijan engaged in a bloody military conflict for the control of the mountainous Nagorno-Karabakh in fall 2020.

It ended in a Russia-brokered truce that saw the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) cede parts of the region to Baku. Russia also sent peacekeepers to the region.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday that Azerbaijan's unilateral establishment of a checkpoint along the Lachin corridor was another act of what he described as ethnic cleansing committed against the region's majority ethnic Armenian population. Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry called his accusations "nonsensical."

The top French diplomat, who arrived in Azerbaijan on Wednesday for the first leg of her South Caucasus tour, urged Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin corridor. She called for talks between the regional rivals and promised support of Azerbaijan's peace initiative. She will next visit Armenia and wrap up her trip in Georgia on Friday.