Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Calls 2019 Successful For Baku's Relations With Russia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 03rd December 2019 | 11:52 AM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev Calls 2019 Successful for Baku's Relations With Russia

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that the year 2019 has been successful in terms of strengthening relations between Baku and Moscow, noting that both the economic and political ties of the countries have significantly deepened

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2019) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday that the year 2019 has been successful in terms of strengthening relations between Baku and Moscow, noting that both the economic and political ties of the countries have significantly deepened.

"Summing up the year, I think we can already sum it up, we note that this year is very successful for our relationship ... [We] strengthened political interaction, actively supported each other in international organizations. Economically, the year was successful, too. Trade is growing from year to year. The results have not yet been summed up, but I think that the growth will be about 25 percent, not lower," Aliev said during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Baku.

The Azerbaijani president also stressed that Baku and Moscow have achieved good results in the sphere of transport, adding that the expected opening of a bridge over Samur River in Russia's Dagestan Republic, which partially flows through Azerbaijan, would significantly increase trade between the countries.

Lavrov is currently in Azerbaijan on a two-day visit. The Russian foreign minister is set to hold talks with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Elmar Mammadyarov, on Wednesday.

