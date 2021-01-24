UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani President Inks Order To Create Supervisory Board For State Oil Company SOCAR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 12:27 AM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to establish a supervisory board to control the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the presidential office told Sputnik Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree to establish a supervisory board to control the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), the presidential office told Sputnik Saturday.

"President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures to improve the management of the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic. Per the order, the SOCAR Supervisory Board has been set up to maintain overall management and control over the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic's activity," the office said.

The board is composed of seven members, including the chairman, who is appointed and dismissed by the Azerbaijani president.

