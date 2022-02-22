UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani President Invites Putin To Baku

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2022 | 11:16 PM

Azerbaijani President invites Putin to Baku

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku when his scheduled and the COVID-19 situation will allow it

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to Baku when his scheduled and the COVID-19 situation will allow it.

Putin hosted Aliyev in Moscow on Tuesday.

"Thanks again. And we are waiting for you from Baku as soon as the schedule and the pandemic allow," Aliyev told Putin.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Baku Vladimir Putin From

Recent Stories

Political decision-making to be guided by national ..

Political decision-making to be guided by national interests: Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 Crimean Ex-Lawmaker Says Recognition of DPR, LPR C ..

Crimean Ex-Lawmaker Says Recognition of DPR, LPR Consequence of Kiev's Hatred of ..

3 minutes ago
 Johnson, Macron Agree to Coordinate Sanctions Agai ..

Johnson, Macron Agree to Coordinate Sanctions Against Russia - London

3 minutes ago
 Trump Says Developments in Ukraine Would Never Hav ..

Trump Says Developments in Ukraine Would Never Have Happen During His Administra ..

3 minutes ago
 Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Covers Borders Fi ..

Russia's Recognition of DPR, LPR Covers Borders Fixed in Their Constitutions - P ..

6 minutes ago
 ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

ACE held BISE official for taking bribe

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>