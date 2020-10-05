UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani President Praises Russia's Position On Karabakh As 'Responsible'

Mon 05th October 2020

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that relations between Baku and Moscow are at a high level, and Russia's position on the current situation in Karabakh is "responsible

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev believes that relations between Baku and Moscow are at a high level, and Russia's position on the current situation in Karabakh is "responsible."

"Today, cooperation with Russia on many platforms is at a very high level. We treat each other as a strategic partner, which is reflected in the signed documents.

In this case, Russia shows itself as a large and responsible country. Its messages are positive, its statements are restrained," Aliyev said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster TRT Haber.

According to Aliyev, Armenia pursues the goal of involving Russia in this conflict.

"Armenia is striking Azerbaijan from the territory of Armenia itself to provoke our strike at the territory of Armenia in response, so that Armenia, in turn, turns to the CSTO for help, in particular to Russia," Aliyev said.

