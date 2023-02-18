UrduPoint.com

Azerbaijani President Says Some Progress Made On Armenia's Stance Toward Peace Treaty

Umer Jamshaid Published February 18, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on Saturday announced that some progress has been made on Armenia's stance concerning the issue of a peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan, but still "it is not enough"

"The meeting went well, constructively. We have discussed many issues, including the signing of a peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The main issue is that the peace agreement should be created on the basis of international norms and principles. Three days ago we received new offers from Armenia, and we are studying them. At first glance, there is progress in Armenia's position, but it is not enough," Aliyev told reporters after a trilateral meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Munich.

