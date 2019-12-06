UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani President Sets Early Parliamentary Elections For February 9

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dissolved the parliament and scheduled early parliamentary elections for February 9

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev dissolved the parliament and scheduled early parliamentary elections for February 9.

A relevant order was issued on Thursday by the presidential press service.

On Monday, the Azerbaijani parliament said it was dissolving itself and sent a proposal in this regard to the head of state with a request to call early elections.

The parliament consists of 125 lawmakers, the majority of the mandates were held by the ruling New Azerbaijan party.

The regular parliamentary elections were to be held in Azerbaijan in November 2020. Earlier, Aliyev sent a request to the Constitutional Court to consider the decision of the parliament for compliance with the constitution. On Wednesday, the court approved the legality of the decision.

"Dissolve the Azerbaijani parliament, call early parliamentary elections for February 9," Aliyev said.

