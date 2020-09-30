Azerbaijani President Stresses Armenian Troops Withdrawal From Karabakh Needed for Peace

Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity, and clashes in Karabakh will stop as soon as Armenia withdraws its troops, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday at his meeting with injured servicemen in Baku's hospital

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Azerbaijan will restore its territorial integrity, and clashes in Karabakh will stop as soon as Armenia withdraws its troops, President Ilham Aliyev said on Wednesday at his meeting with injured servicemen in Baku's hospital.

The president said that Azerbaijan was now "restoring historical justice". Azerbaijan seeks regaining its territorial integrity and will achieve this goal, Aliyev pledged.

"We have suffered losses. But we are doing the right thing, and the international law is on our side. On September 27, Armenians staged another provocation, I have warned them, I have said from the UN rostrum that Armenia is preparing for a war ... We have only one condition, complete withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories.

If the Armenian government fulfills this condition, clashes will be halted, and peace will come," Aliyev said.

Aliyev also expressed the belief that the Armenian people should "bring the government to responsibility."

"I am sure that the Armenian people will understand my words properly. We have no problems with the Armenian people. Azerbaijan is a multinational country, where many peoples live in peace and prosperity, including the Armenian people. Thousands of Armenians live on the Azerbaijani territory, and no one will say a bad word to them, they are our citizens," Aliyev went on to say, stressing he had instructed the Azerbaijani military to abstain from any steps against Armenian civilians.