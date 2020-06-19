Azerbaijani President Will Not Attend June 24 Victory Parade in Moscow - Press Service

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) As Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev cannot attend the June 24 military parade in Moscow, honoring the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory, the country will be represented by a delegation headed by the defense minister, the presidential press service said on Thursday.

Aliyev held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the day, which focused on COVID-19 response and bilateral relations.

"Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said, during this conversation, that he would not be able to attend the Victory Parade in Moscow due to the extension of the quarantine in the country [through July 1]. He expressed regret with this fact. Azerbaijan will be represented at the event by the defense minister and 75 servicemen of the republic's army," Aliyev's press service said in a statement.