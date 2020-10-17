Azerbaijani Presidential Assistant Says Attack on Ganja Launched From Armenian Territory

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Azerbaijani presidential assistant Hikmet Hajiyev said on Saturday that the ballistic missile attack on the city of Ganja had been launched from the Armenian territory.

Earlier in the day, he said that the attack had left at least five people dead and 35 more injured.

"The ballistic missiles have been fired from the territory of Armenia against the city of Ganja. It is far away from combat zone. There was no military necessity," Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.