Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov meets with Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan

Prime Minister Asadov congratulated Turchin on his recent appointment and extended his best wishes for the success of the new Belarusian government. The meeting began with a one-on-one conversation between the two leaders, focusing on current issues in Azerbaijani-Belarusian economic and trade cooperation, followed by expanded talks with the participation of both delegations.

Both sides hailed the dynamic development of bilateral relations, attributing the steady progress to the strong personal ties and coordinated efforts of the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Belarus. Economic and trade cooperation was identified as a priority, with both parties noting a significant increase in trade turnover over the past year and voicing confidence in the continuation of this positive trend.

The delegations emphasized the need to diversify trade and expand investment cooperation, instructing the co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission to focus on these areas. They also highlighted the importance of the joint business forum, where several agreements on mutually beneficial projects across various sectors are expected to be signed.

The parties reviewed progress in industrial cooperation, including successful projects between the Ganja Automobile Plant and leading Belarusian machine-building companies. They discussed plans to continue and expand joint assembly of agricultural and municipal equipment, and praised the joint production of firefighting vehicles for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations, which contributed to fire safety efforts during the COP29 climate conference last November.

The successful implementation of the joint elevator assembly plant project in Azerbaijan was also noted, with Prime Minister Turchin scheduled to visit the facility.

In the agricultural sector, both sides acknowledged positive dynamics and expressed willingness to expand the mutual supply of agricultural products. They emphasized the role of the Azerbaijani Trade House in Minsk in boosting exports to the Belarusian market.

Cooperation in the social sector, particularly in the delivery of public services, was identified as a promising direction. The sides also welcomed ongoing collaboration in pharmaceutical and veterinary production, and reaffirmed their commitment to signing bilateral documents as outcomes of the meeting.

The traditionally strong cultural and humanitarian ties were also praised, with plans to resume cultural days, scientific and student exchanges, youth programs, and interregional cooperation. The two leaders discussed expanding cooperation in technical and vocational education through exchanges of scientific and technical expertise.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Azerbaijan and Belarus signed several bilateral agreements in social protection, veterinary medicine, and industrial cooperation, reaffirming their shared commitment to advancing mutually beneficial partnerships.