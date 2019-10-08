Azerbaijani Prime Minister Mammadov Seeks Resignation - Source
BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, aged 72, requests leaving his post due to retirement, a source in the country's parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.
A source in the Azerbaijani legislature has told Sputnik that the parliament may elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, as the candidacy of presidential assistant for economic issues Ali Asadov has been put forward.
"A letter of resignation due to retirement has been written. All the details will be announced at a parliamentary session at noon [08:00 GMT]," the source said.