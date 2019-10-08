UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Mammadov Seeks Resignation - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:55 PM

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Mammadov Seeks Resignation - Source

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, aged 72, requests leaving his post due to retirement, a source in the country's parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov, aged 72, requests leaving his post due to retirement, a source in the country's parliament told Sputnik on Tuesday.

A source in the Azerbaijani legislature has told Sputnik that the parliament may elect a new prime minister on Tuesday, as the candidacy of presidential assistant for economic issues Ali Asadov has been put forward.

"A letter of resignation due to retirement has been written. All the details will be announced at a parliamentary session at noon [08:00 GMT]," the source said.

Mammadov assumed office in April 2018.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament April May 2018 Post All

Recent Stories

PML-N MNAs, MPAs asked to bring people to Azadi ma ..

9 minutes ago

Accident claims three lives, leaves 13 injured in ..

21 minutes ago

Hong Kong Not Ready To Seek Help from Beijing Desp ..

21 minutes ago

Russia Registers 24 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

21 minutes ago

Efforts afoot for disaster-resilient Pakistan: Pri ..

28 minutes ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad urges ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.