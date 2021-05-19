Azerbaijani Prime Minister to Visit Moscow May 19-20 - Source

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will leave for an official visit to Russia on Wednesday and is expected to hold negotiations with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the next day, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov will leave for an official visit to Russia on Wednesday and is expected to hold negotiations with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin the next day, a diplomatic source in Baku told Sputnik.

"On May 19, Prime Minister Ali Asadov will leave for an official visit to Russia. On May 20, the prime minister and his delegation will hold meetings with Russian Prime Minister Mishustin and members of the government," the source said.