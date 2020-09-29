UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Prosecutors: Number Of Civilian Fatalities In Karabakh Conflict Grows To 12

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 08:18 PM

Azerbaijani Prosecutors: Number of Civilian Fatalities in Karabakh Conflict Grows to 12

The number of civilian fatalities in a conflict in the Karabakh region has grown to 12, the number of the injured civilians has increased to 35, the office of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General told Sputnik on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) The number of civilian fatalities in a conflict in the Karabakh region has grown to 12, the number of the injured civilians has increased to 35, the office of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General told Sputnik on Tuesday.

According to the press service of the Azerbaijani government agency, the damage was suffered as a result of attacks "directed by the Armenian leadership."

