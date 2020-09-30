Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say 14 Civilians Killed, 46 Hospitalized in Karabakh

(@FahadShabbir)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The number of civilian fatalities in the Karabakh region increased to 14, the number of the injured to 46, the press service of the Azerbaijani office of the prosecutor general told Sputnik.

"As a result of a large-scale shelling of the Azerbaijani civilians by the enemy armed forces, 46 civilians so far have been hospitalize with various injuries, 14 people died," the prosecutors said.

According to the Azerbaijani prosecutors, Armenian armed forces continue striking areas with many residents and civilian infrastructure.