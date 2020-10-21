UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Civilian Death Toll From Karabakh Clashes Grows To 63

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 01:03 PM

As many as 63 civilians were killed since the beginning of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and 292 people were injured, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) As many as 63 civilians were killed since the beginning of the escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, and 292 people were injured, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

"A total of 63 civilians were killed, 292 civilians were injured, 1,981 hoses and 90 apartment buildings became uninhabitable, and 386 civilian facilities fell into disrepair," the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

