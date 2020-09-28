Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Number of Civilians Injured in Karabakh Clashes Reaches 26

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The number of civilians injured in clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has grown to 26 in the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monda

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The number of civilians injured in clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has grown to 26 in the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday.

Azerbaijani prosecutors reported 19 injured civilians on Sunday.

"Armenia's military and political leadership continues attacks on civilians, multiple houses, civilian infrastructure and economic facilities in gross violation of obligations emanating from the Geneva conventions. They choose densely populated areas as their targets, including district and rural centers, and civilian infrastructure facilities, such as hospitals, medical centers, schools and kindergartens. As many as 26 civilians have been hospitalized with various bodily injuries," the the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said.