UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Number Of Civilians Injured In Karabakh Clashes Reaches 26

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 12:45 PM

Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Number of Civilians Injured in Karabakh Clashes Reaches 26

The number of civilians injured in clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has grown to 26 in the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monda

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) The number of civilians injured in clashes in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region has grown to 26 in the past 24 hours, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik on Monday.

Azerbaijani prosecutors reported 19 injured civilians on Sunday.

"Armenia's military and political leadership continues attacks on civilians, multiple houses, civilian infrastructure and economic facilities in gross violation of obligations emanating from the Geneva conventions. They choose densely populated areas as their targets, including district and rural centers, and civilian infrastructure facilities, such as hospitals, medical centers, schools and kindergartens. As many as 26 civilians have been hospitalized with various bodily injuries," the the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said.

Related Topics

Injured Geneva Sunday From

Recent Stories

Russia Records 8,135 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hou ..

1 minute ago

Kim's 'Unprecedented' Apology for Shooting Inciden ..

1 minute ago

Russian Court Postpones Hearing of N. Korean Fishe ..

1 minute ago

New start date for virus-delayed Olympic torch rel ..

11 minutes ago

Beijing passes law to protect medical whistleblowe ..

11 minutes ago

Hafeez for making self-defence training compulsory ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.