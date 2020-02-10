UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijani Ruling Party Likely To Get Majority In New Parliament - Exit Poll

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 11:49 AM

The ruling New Azerbaijan party will receive most of the mandates in the country's new parliament, according an exit poll conducted by Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates, a US-based sociological research firm

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The ruling New Azerbaijan party will receive most of the mandates in the country's new parliament, according an exit poll conducted by Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates, a US-based sociological research firm.

Snap parliamentary elections were held in Azerbaijan on Sunday.

According to the exit poll conducted at 1,053 polling stations via interviews, the New Azerbaijan will receive 69 out of 125 seats.

According to Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates, another 41 mandates are won by independent candidates. The margin error is estimated at 3.6-3.9 percent.

According to the French company OpinionWay, which also conducted exit polls, the New Azerbaijan party will receive up to 66 seats in parliament.

