Azerbaijani soldier martyred in Armenian mortar attack

(@FahadShabbir)

An Azerbaijani soldier was martyred in a mortar attack by Armenian forces that targeted a border village of Qazakh province, local authorities said on Monday

BAKU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ):An Azerbaijani soldier was martyred in a mortar attack by Armenian forces that targeted a border village of Qazakh province, local authorities said on Monday.

The soldier, identified as Ibrahim Veliyev, was martyred in the attack that violated the cease-fire between the two countries, said Azerbaijan's State Border Service.

One Armenian officer and a soldier were also killed after Azerbaijani forces retaliated to the attack, it said.

Azerbaijan and Armenia remain in dispute over the occupied Upper Karabakh region. The region is the internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan illegally occupied by Armenia through military aggression since 1991.

Four UN Security Council and two General Assembly resolutions, as well as decisions by many other international organizations, refer to this fact and demand withdrawal of the occupational Armenian forces from Upper Karabakh and seven other occupied regions of Azerbaijan.

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk group -- co-chaired by France, Russia and the U.S. -- was formed to find a peaceful solution to the conflict, but has not reached any results yet.