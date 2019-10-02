Azerbaijani State Border Service Says 3 People Killed in Armed Clash on Border With Iran

- Home
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 07:15 PM
An armed clash has taken place on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border and left three people killed, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said on Wednesday
"An armed incident took place on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.
A border patrol unit noticed that three people had illegally crossed the border. The border patrol unit demanded that they must stop and fired a warning shot. However, the violators refused to obey and opened fire at border officers," the border service said in a statement.
The statement pointed out that the officers' return fire had left all the violators killed.
Further details of the incident remain unknown.