Azerbaijani State Border Service Says 3 People Killed in Armed Clash on Border With Iran

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2019) An armed clash has taken place on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border and left three people killed, the Azerbaijani State Border Service said on Wednesday.

"An armed incident took place on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

A border patrol unit noticed that three people had illegally crossed the border. The border patrol unit demanded that they must stop and fired a warning shot. However, the violators refused to obey and opened fire at border officers," the border service said in a statement.

The statement pointed out that the officers' return fire had left all the violators killed.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.