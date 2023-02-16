(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sutcu Imam University in Kahramanmaras, the city at the epicenter of last week's powerful earthquakes that killed thousands, has been hosting dozens of Azerbaijani students and lecturers

Trkiye , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ):Sutcu Imam University in Kahramanmaras, the city at the epicenter of last week's powerful earthquakes that killed thousands, has been hosting dozens of Azerbaijani students and lecturers.

Elkhan Gurbanli is one of them. He left Azerbaijan for his graduate program in 2015 and later completed his master's degree, which was followed by a doctorate program. Having spent eight years in the Anatolian city, he said his connection to it has steadily been growing since his first day there.

Following the Feb. 6 earthquakes, the Azerbaijani government started an evacuation process for their nationals in the city. Gurbanli and dozens of others were put on buses to the capital Ankara, where they would be departing for Azerbaijan.

"When we reached Ankara, something pulled me back, like 'you can't go, you've got to stay here.' And these pullback feelings have two reasons. First, we're two different states but one nation. T�rkiye is the last fortress of Turkishness. We've got to unite in every pain and struggle together and fight together," Gurbanli said, adding his second reason was that he had been living in Kahramanmaras for the past eight years.

"I owe most of my achievements to this city and its people, so I felt I had to be here and I returned back from Ankara."Gurbanli said his family was extremely worried about him. He said he took a selfie in Ankara and sent it to his family and kept his return to Kahramanmaras secret for several days.