Azerbaijani Troops Complete Drills Arranged by UK, Czech Republic - UK Ambassador

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) Azerbaijani military personnel have completed the Multinational Peace Support Operations Training Course organized by the United Kingdom and the Czech Republic, UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan Fergus Auld said on Friday.

"Azerbaijani servicemen have completed a course of Multinational Peace Support Operations organized by the UK and the Czech Republic. The practical military exercises lasted four weeks and ended today," Auld said on Twitter.

The diplomat noted that the course conducted by UK and Czech instructors covered "the rules of conduct in accordance with the UN code" and "the law of armed conflict."