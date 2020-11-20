MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Azerbaijani troops entered on Friday the Agdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the trilateral ceasefire agreement, the Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Agdam district on November 20 in line with the trilateral statement signed by the president of the Azerbaijani Republic, the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and the president of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.