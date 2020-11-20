UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani Troops Enter Nagorno-Karabakh's Agdam In Line With Ceasefire Deal - Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 09:30 AM

Azerbaijani Troops Enter Nagorno-Karabakh's Agdam in Line With Ceasefire Deal - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Azerbaijani troops entered on Friday the Agdam district in Nagorno-Karabakh in line with the trilateral ceasefire agreement, the Ministry of Defense said.

"Units of the Azerbaijani army entered the Agdam district on November 20 in line with the trilateral statement signed by the president of the Azerbaijani Republic, the prime minister of the Republic of Armenia and the president of the Russian Federation," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Russia Agdam Armenia November Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

6 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 b ..

10 hours ago

Bruges shelters canal swans from bird flu

9 hours ago

Annual exams from primary to 8th classes to be hel ..

9 hours ago

Watch out, Bryson! South African hits monster 439- ..

9 hours ago

COVID-19 Economic Damage to Linger Long After Pand ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.