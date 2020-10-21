UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss By Phone Situation In Karabakh - Baku

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 10:40 PM

Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation in Karabakh - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Karabakh by phone, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On October 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. The ministers stressed the need to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories to ensure lasting peace in the region," the ministry said.

Related Topics

October

Recent Stories

Sharjah Film Platform to feature over 60 films

16 minutes ago

Three dead in Guinea post-election violence

4 minutes ago

Buffalo election stunt backfires for Indian politi ..

4 minutes ago

Spain tourism sector eyes 100-bln-euro loss over v ..

4 minutes ago

Nigeria unrest spreads after shooting of protester ..

12 seconds ago

Garment industry of Pakistan, other Asia-Pacific c ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.