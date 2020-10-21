Azerbaijani, Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss by Phone Situation in Karabakh - Baku

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, discussed the situation in Karabakh by phone, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"On October 21, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. The ministers stressed the need to end the occupation of Azerbaijani territories to ensure lasting peace in the region," the ministry said.