Azerbaijani, Turkish Military Bomb Squads Demine Aghdam Region In Nagorno-Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 11:17 PM

Azerbaijani and Turkish military bomb squads are clearing mines from the territory of the Aghdam region in Karabakh that came under Baku's control, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Azerbaijani and Turkish military bomb squads are clearing mines from the territory of the Aghdam region in Karabakh that came under Baku's control, the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said on Tuesday.

"A group on the clearance of mines of the Turkish Armed Forces in our country and the units of the Engineering Troops of Azerbaijan fulfill the tasks of engineering support in the liberated Aghdam region. Military sappers of both countries, clearing the sowing plots and connecting roads from mines and unexploded shells, make them suitable for use. Activities on the detection and disposal of unexploded shells and mines in liberated territories are being continued," the ministry said in a statement.

At the end of September, hostilities resumed in Nagorno-Karabakh, becoming the continuation of the long-lasting conflict that resulted in heavy casualties among the civilian population. The sides made several attempts to sign a truce, but only the tripartite agreement reached overnight on November 10 turned out to be successful.

With the mediation of Moscow, Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed to completely cease fire and exchange prisoners and bodies of the dead. Yerevan also transferred the Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam districts to Baku while Russian peacekeepers were deployed to the region to maintain the truce.

