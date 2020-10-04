UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Has No Proof Turkey Downed Su-25 Fighter Jet

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 12:23 AM

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Al Jazeera that there was no proof that Turkey downed an Armenian fighter jet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev told Al Jazeera that there was no proof that Turkey downed an Armenian fighter jet.

On Tuesday, Armenian Defense Ministry Spokeswoman Shushan Stepanyan said a Turkish F-16 shot down an Armenian Su-25 over the country's airspace which resulted in the death of the pilot.

In a one-on-one interview with Al Jazeera published Saturday, Aliyev was asked about the degree of Turkish involvement in the fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"We feel the support - we are very grateful to our Turkish brothers and President [Recep Tayyip Erdogan] and other officials. But Turkey is in no other way involved in the conflict. One of the Armenian fake news that is now no longer in the media is that Turkish F-16 shot down Armenian Su-25.

This is fake news. Where are the proofs?" Aliyev said.

Aliyev said that all movements of the planes are logged by radar and computers, meaning the accusing side can swiftly produce the evidence.

The hostilities in Azerbaijan's Armenian-dominated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday when both parties accused each other of violating the ceasefire.

Armenia and the self-proclaimed Republic of Artsakh, which controls most parts of Nagorno-Karabakh, said that Azerbaijan had launched an offensive on the breakaway region, and both declared martial law and mobilization. Azerbaijan has also declared martial law and partial mobilization.

