Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Must Comply With UNSC Nagorno-Karabakh Resolutions

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 09:04 PM

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Armenia Must Comply With UNSC Nagorno-Karabakh Resolutions

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that Armenia must abide by UN Security Council resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh and that his country would not reconcile with an ongoing Armenian occupation of the region

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday that Armenia must abide by UN Security Council resolutions on Nagorno-Karabakh and that his country would not reconcile with an ongoing Armenian occupation of the region.

"We have repeatedly said that [Armenia's] only way of salvation is withdrawing troops.

Fulfill the UN Security Council resolutions, as we will not reconcile with the occupation. I have repeatedly said this," Aliyev said in a televised address to the nation.

The president said that he was giving Yerevan a last chance to return to negotiations and militarily vacate the region.

"We give them one last chance. Withdraw troops, return to negotiations, take commitments," Aliyev said, after claiming that Azerbaijani forces were showing their superiority both on the battlefield and at the negotiation table.

