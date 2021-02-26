UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Events In Armenia Are Domestic Affairs Of Country

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 12:40 PM

Azerbaijan's Aliyev Says Events in Armenia Are Domestic Affairs of Country

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Current political tensions in Armenia are the country's internal affairs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

"This is an internal affair of the country," Aliyev said during a press conference.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani president said that tensions in Armenia undermine the country's statehood, adding that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan leads his nation into "devastation."

"These events show that today Armenia is in such a difficult situation that the events that are going on there undermine the Armenian statehood and the previous and current leadership of Armenia is to blame for this," the Azerbaijani leader said.

Aliyev also said that clauses of the agreement on Karabakh are being implemented and "must be implemented," warning that Armenia may find itself in an even more complicated situation in case of non-fulfillment of the agreement terms.

The political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Yerevan Armenia Same May Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan expresses commitment to continue to compl ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 32 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

Umar Akmal gets six month relief

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 26, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Pak Sweet Home announces to set-up a cadet college ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.