BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) Current political tensions in Armenia are the country's internal affairs, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Friday.

"This is an internal affair of the country," Aliyev said during a press conference.

At the same time, the Azerbaijani president said that tensions in Armenia undermine the country's statehood, adding that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan leads his nation into "devastation."

"These events show that today Armenia is in such a difficult situation that the events that are going on there undermine the Armenian statehood and the previous and current leadership of Armenia is to blame for this," the Azerbaijani leader said.

Aliyev also said that clauses of the agreement on Karabakh are being implemented and "must be implemented," warning that Armenia may find itself in an even more complicated situation in case of non-fulfillment of the agreement terms.

The political crisis erupted in Yerevan after the deputy chief of the Armenian general staff mocked Pashinyan's controversial comment about the alleged failure of Russian-supplied Iskander missiles during the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh. This triggered a series of military dismissals. The armed forces issued a statement demanding the resignation of Pashinyan himself, the prime minister regarded this as an attempted coup and called on his supporters to take it to the streets.