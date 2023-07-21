Open Menu

Azerbaijan's Army Holds Tactical Military Drills In Caspian Sea Region - Defense Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 21, 2023 | 07:38 PM

Azerbaijan has held the Khazri Wave joint tactical exercise with the participation of the navy, army, air force and coast guard of the State Border Service in the Caspian Sea region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Thursday

"According to the training plan for the 2023 training year approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, 'Khazri Wave' tactical exercises are being conducted in interoperability between the Naval Forces, Land Forces, Air Force, and the Coast Guard of the State Border Service. On July 20, the leadership of the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry attended Naval Forces' naval base to watch the exercises on conducting combat operations during the protection and defense of energy infrastructure in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea," the ministry said in a statement on the website.

The purpose of the exercises was to "increase the knowledge and skills of commanders and staff officers in the development of joint activities, as well as the management of units in battle in case of threat that may arise in the territorial waters," the ministry added.

A total of 1,500 servicepeople, as well as military and guard ships, helicopters and armored combat vehicles, participated in the drills, the statement read.

