Umer Jamshaid 21 seconds ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:56 PM

Azerbaijan's Casualties in Karabakh Conflict Escalation Tops 7,500 - Armenian Infocenter

The overall number of Azerbaijan's casualties in the recently escalated conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has surpassed 7,500, the Armenian Unified Infocenter run by the Armenian government said on Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) The overall number of Azerbaijan's casualties in the recently escalated conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has surpassed 7,500, the Armenian Unified Infocenter run by the Armenian government said on Saturday.

As of Saturday, the losses of Azerbaijan include 262 drones, 16 helicopters, 25 aircraft, 749 armored vehicles, six heavy flamethrower systems, as well as 7,510 people, the infocenter wrote on Facebook.

Over the past 24 hours, five UAVs and 13 armored vehicles have been destroyed, and 105 people killed, the infocenter added.

The decades-long conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, which dates back to 1988, escalated afresh on September 27, with Yerevan and Baku accusing each other of starting the military action. The international community urged the parties to solve the dispute through negotiations. Three internationally-brokered humanitarian ceasefires had been announced since then, but hostilities have not ceased.

