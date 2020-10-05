UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's Civilian Death Toll From Karabakh Clashes Grows To 25 - Prosecutors

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 06:02 PM

Azerbaijan's Civilian Death Toll From Karabakh Clashes Grows to 25 - Prosecutors

The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed since the recent escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 25, and the number of injured people has grown to 127, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed since the recent escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 25, and the number of injured people has grown to 127, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

"The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed in the Karabakh fighting has grown to 25, and the number of injured people has grown to 127. Fifty-six civilian facilities and 313 residential buildings were destroyed," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

