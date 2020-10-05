The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed since the recent escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 25, and the number of injured people has grown to 127, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed since the recent escalation of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh has reached 25, and the number of injured people has grown to 127, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Monday.

