Azerbaijan's Civilian Death Toll From Karabakh Clashes Grows To 43 - Prosecutor General

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 50 seconds ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 02:10 PM

The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed in clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh has climbed to 43, while the number of injured civilians has grown to 218, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed in clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh has climbed to 43, while the number of injured civilians has grown to 218, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Thursday.

"The number of Azerbaijani civilians killed in clashes in Karabakh totals 43, 218 people were injured, 1,592 houses and 290 civilian facilities were destroyed, 79 apartment blocks became uninhabitable," the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

More Stories From World

