As many as 60 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed since the beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation, and 270 others have sustained injuries, the country's prosecutor general office said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) As many as 60 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed since the beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation, and 270 others have sustained injuries, the country's prosecutor general office said on Saturday.

"Number of civilians killed - 60; number of injured civilians - 270; number of houses fallen into disrepair - 1,704; number of multi-apartment residential buildings fallen into disrepair - 90; number of damaged civil facilities - 327," a relevant infographic published on the official website said.