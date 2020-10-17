UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's Civilian Death Toll From Nagorno-Karabakh Escalation Up To 60 - Prosecutors

Sat 17th October 2020

As many as 60 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed since the beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation, and 270 others have sustained injuries, the country's prosecutor general office said on Saturday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) As many as 60 Azerbaijani civilians have been killed since the beginning of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict escalation, and 270 others have sustained injuries, the country's prosecutor general office said on Saturday.

"Number of civilians killed - 60; number of injured civilians - 270; number of houses fallen into disrepair - 1,704; number of multi-apartment residential buildings fallen into disrepair - 90; number of damaged civil facilities - 327," a relevant infographic published on the official website said.

