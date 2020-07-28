UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Announces Joint Drills With Turkey

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 12:05 AM

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry Announces Joint Drills With Turkey

Large scale joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises will be held from July 29 to August 10 amid an ongoing an Azeri confrontation with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2020) Large scale joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises will be held from July 29 to August 10 amid an ongoing an Azeri confrontation with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday.

Land and air forces will be involved in drills that will take place in five regions of Azerbaijan, including Nakhchivan exclave which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, and exercises with the participation of military aviation will be held from July 29 to August 10 - in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh," the Defense Ministry's statement specified.

In July, an armed confrontation broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, notably far from where the two usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The clash took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other.

Related Topics

Firing Exchange Iran Yerevan Tovuz Baku Armenia Azerbaijan July August Border From

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi chairs ‘Innovation Industries: Lo ..

1 hour ago

Mainly hot, humid weather forecast in most parts o ..

17 minutes ago

European Commission Says May Appeal Against WTO Ru ..

17 minutes ago

Integrated plan afoot to generate 100,000 MW throu ..

3 minutes ago

Woman drowns in canal

17 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia announces 1,993 new COVID-19 cases, 2 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.