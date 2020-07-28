Large scale joint Azerbaijani-Turkish military exercises will be held from July 29 to August 10 amid an ongoing an Azeri confrontation with Armenia, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Monday

Land and air forces will be involved in drills that will take place in five regions of Azerbaijan, including Nakhchivan exclave which is surrounded by Armenia, Iran and the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh.

"According to the plan, exercises involving the Land Forces will be held from August 1 to 5 in Baku and Nakhchivan, and exercises with the participation of military aviation will be held from July 29 to August 10 - in Baku, Nakhchivan, Ganja, Kurdamir and Yevlakh," the Defense Ministry's statement specified.

In July, an armed confrontation broke out on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, notably far from where the two usually exchange hostilities in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. The clash took place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on each other.