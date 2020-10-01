The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry posted its data on the losses of the Armenian Armed Forces in military equipment during the ongoing military clashes on the line of contact in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry posted its data on the losses of the Armenian Armed Forces in military equipment during the ongoing military clashes on the line of contact in the unrecognized republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"From the morning of September 27 to 21:30 September 30, the enemy suffered significant losses in manpower, military and combat equipment and was forced to retreat from previously occupied positions and important areas of the terrain along the entire front," the ministry said.

According to the ministry's information, the total losses during the period amounted to: up to 200 tanks and other armored vehicles; 228 artillery installations, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars; 30 air defense systems; six command control centers and command and observation posts; ammunition depots; more than 110 automotive equipment items; and one S-300 air defense missile system.

On September 27, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that the Armenian Armed Forces had shelled settlements on the contact line in Karabakh, according to these data, there were civilian and military casualties.

According to the Armenian Defense Ministry, Karabakh "was subjected to air and missile attacks." Yerevan said Baku had "launched an offensive" in the Karabakh direction.

The Nagorno-Karabakh Republic said peaceful settlements in Karabakh, including the capital Stepanakert, had come under artillery shelling, the authorities called on the population to hide, and later declared martial law and mobilization in Karabakh.

Armenia also declared martial law and general mobilization. Armenian Former Deputy Justice Minister, ex-ombudsman of Karabakh Ruben Melikyan told Sputnik that general mobilization was declared in Armenia for the first time. The Azerbaijani president approved the imposition of martial law in a number of cities and regions of the republic and curfew in the country, and also declared partial mobilization.

A number of states, including Russia and France, urged the parties to exercise restraint. Turkey has said it will provide Azerbaijan with any support it asks for amid another aggravation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijani Soviet Socialist Republic. During armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Azerbaijan lost control of Nagorno-Karabakh and its adjacent areas. Since 1992, talks have been ongoing on peaceful settlement of the conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group, led by Russia, the United States and France.