BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refuted on Wednesday Armenia's claims about an aircraft of the Azerbaijani armed forces that was allegedly downed in Karabakh.

Earlier in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry's spokeswoman, Shushan Stepanyan, said that the army of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic had downed an Azeri plane in the southern area of the contact line.

"The information about an allegedly downed Azerbaijani military plane, spread by the Armenian side, is another falsification by the Armenian military propaganda machine," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said in a statement.