MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry on Saturday said that Armenian forces were forced to retreat from their position in the regions surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh after overnight combat.

"The combat operations continued with varying intensity, mainly in the Aghdere, Aghdam, Khojavend directions of the front. The enemy was forced to retreat suffering losses on military personnel and military vehicles in some areas of the front," the ministry said in a post on Facebook, adding that combat operations are ongoing on all sides of the front.

According to the statement, Armenian military losses and retreat have continued despite the armed forces filling their ranks with volunteers from the local ethnically Armenian population.

"In order to strengthen the special forces of the enemy, who suffered heavy losses in military personnel from the beginning of combat operations to the present day, local residents and volunteers also joined them recently.

Despite this, the special forces, who suffered heavy losses during the last battle, were forced to retreat from their positions," the statement read.

Information provided by the ministry claimed that Azerbaijani armed forces surrounded and destroyed the 22nd special forces military unit while the 178th independent reconnaissance battalion lost half its personnel either killed or wounded in combat.

Much of the fighting over the disputed Armenian-majority region of Nagorno-Karabakh has been taking place in the Azeri-majority surrounding regions, which had been under de facto control of the Armenian side since the conflicts that ended in a ceasefire in 1994.

The two countries have fought several wars over the territory. The latest fighting broke out on September 27 and is the biggest escalation since a ceasefire over two decades ago. The rivals agreed to end combat operations on three occasions but the truces did not hold.