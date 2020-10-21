BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that its air defense units destroyed an Armenian combat drone over a border city.

"On October 21, at about 12:00 [08:00 GMT], another UAV belonging to the Armenian Armed Forces was destroyed by our Air Defense Units in the direction of Horadiz," the ministry said in a tweet.

The announcement comes amid reports of heavy fighting in the disputed region, with the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh Army claiming to have downed an Azerbaijani warplane.

Baku claimed earlier in the day to have knocked out an entire Armenian battalion, forcing them to retreat from Karabakh territory for resupply.

This comes amid news that top diplomats from both sides are headed to Moscow for talks.

The second ceasefire, announced for October 18, has effectively been nullified with reports of ongoing fighting. A previous attempt to call a truce on October 11 similarly came to naught as both sides traded accusations of breaching the ceasefire and provoking retaliation.