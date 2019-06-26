The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense delegation, which attended the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum in Russia, was most impressed with the military aircraft presented by the Russian Helicopters holding and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a member of the delegation said on Wednesday

The forum, which showcases arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Patriot Park located just outside Moscow. The forum will run through Sunday.

"We were impressed by Russia's military aircraft, especially [aircraft] from the Russian Helicopters [holding] and the United Aircraft Corporation," the defense ministry official told reporters.

The official also said that every year the military forum grew larger and better and that the Azerbaijani delegation managed to see all of the exhibits at the forum.

Russian Helicopters holding featured its newest and first serially-produced Mi-28NE attack helicopter at the forum.

The Mi-28NE is an all-weather attack rotorcraft capable of fulfilling a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of armored vehicle and low-speed aerial targets, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.

