UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan's Delegation To Army-2019 Says Most Impressed With Russia's Military Aircraft

Sumaira FH 29 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 11:13 PM

Azerbaijan's Delegation to Army-2019 Says Most Impressed With Russia's Military Aircraft

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense delegation, which attended the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum in Russia, was most impressed with the military aircraft presented by the Russian Helicopters holding and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a member of the delegation said on Wednesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense delegation, which attended the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum in Russia, was most impressed with the military aircraft presented by the Russian Helicopters holding and the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC), a member of the delegation said on Wednesday.

The forum, which showcases arms and military equipment, started on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre in the Patriot Park located just outside Moscow. The forum will run through Sunday.

"We were impressed by Russia's military aircraft, especially [aircraft] from the Russian Helicopters [holding] and the United Aircraft Corporation," the defense ministry official told reporters.

The official also said that every year the military forum grew larger and better and that the Azerbaijani delegation managed to see all of the exhibits at the forum.

Russian Helicopters holding featured its newest and first serially-produced Mi-28NE attack helicopter at the forum.

The Mi-28NE is an all-weather attack rotorcraft capable of fulfilling a wide range of tasks, including the destruction of armored vehicle and low-speed aerial targets, air reconnaissance, and target designation for other helicopters and aircraft.

Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Vehicle Congress Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Labour organisations announce not to participate i ..

27 seconds ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen to Brief Secur ..

28 seconds ago

Peshawar High Court annuls failure of candidates, ..

32 seconds ago

IGP for monitoring of CCTV cameras installed in SH ..

34 seconds ago

US Lawmakers Demand All State Dept. Legal Document ..

6 minutes ago

'US-sponsored English language programmes paving w ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.