Azerbaijan's Leader Says Opening Of Zangezur Corridor To Turkey 'Inevitable'

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 08:27 PM

The opening of the Zangezur corridor that would connect Azerbaijan to Turkey through the territory of Armenia is "inevitable," Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Tuesday

"Today we discussed with (Turkish) President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan the opening of the Zangezur corridor. The opening of the Zangezur corridor is inevitable. The sooner it opens, the better. We will work in this direction. All countries in the region will benefit from its launch," Aliyev said at a meeting with Erdogan.

Aliyev stressed that "the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity, brotherhood is an international factor, a factor of stability, development and security."

In December 2022, Aliyev addressed the summit of the heads of Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan and Turkey, which took place in the Avaza National Tourist Zone on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea.

The Azerbaijani president stated that Baku was actively engaged in the Zangezur corridor project and planned to complete all works by 2024.

Baku is insisting on the creation of the Zangezur corridor to connect Azerbaijan with its exclave, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, through the southern Armenian province of Syunik.

Armenia agreed to provide passage through its territory to neighbors but said it did not want a specific Azerbaijani "corridor." Both Azerbaijan and Turkey have their borders with Armenia closed.

