Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Drone Amid Border Escalation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 01:49 AM

Azerbaijan's Military Says Shot Down Armenian Drone Amid Border Escalation

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the country's air defense forces shot down a KH-55 drone used by Armenian forces in the border area amid the recent escalation

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Wednesday that the country's air defense forces shot down a KH-55 drone used by Armenian forces in the border area amid the recent escalation.

According to the ministry, the KH-55 drone was conducting a reconnaissance flight over Azerbaijani armed units located in the Tovuz province near the border.

"Another enemy drone was also immediately discovered and destroyed by Azerbaijani air defense forces," the press office of the defense ministry told Sputnik.

The defense ministry added that air forces shot down three Armenian drones in the past two days.

The current armed confrontation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, which started on July 12, is ongoing north from the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, where the two countries waged war for decades.

The clashes take place near the Movses village along the contact line between Armenia's Tavush province and Azerbaijan's Tovuz province. Yerevan and Baku blamed the initiation of the firing on the other.

Azerbaijan has so far reported 12 troops killed as a result of armed hostilities, while Armenia has reported four fatalities. According to Yerevan, another ten servicemen and one civilian have sustained injuries. Many countries and international organizations have urged both sides to cease hostilities.

