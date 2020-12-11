UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan's Parliament Lifts Martial Law

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 12:55 PM

Azerbaijan's Parliament Lifts Martial Law

The Azerbaijani parliament voted on Friday to enact a presidential decree to lift the martial law, which was imposed on September 28 due to escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) The Azerbaijani parliament voted on Friday to enact a presidential decree to lift the martial law, which was imposed on September 28 due to escalation in Nagorno-Karabakh, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Under the presidential decree, the martial law should be lifted on December 12, at midnight local time [December 11, 20:00 GMT].

The Armenian parliament convened for an extraordinary meeting to discuss potential martial law lift on November 26, but the ruling faction opposed the initiative, which was put forward by opposition forces.

Related Topics

Martial Law Parliament September November December Opposition

Recent Stories

Infinix Unveils its Biggest Jackpot Event to Celeb ..

8 minutes ago

Disposable Plastics Poor Way Out to Curb COVID Tra ..

59 seconds ago

China's Gender Imbalance Reaches Almost 20 Percent ..

1 minute ago

Growers advised to water wheat crops timely

1 minute ago

Five booked over power theft in sargodha

1 minute ago

11 LNG cargoes procured for January, two more to b ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.