Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Georgian President

On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

They also discussed opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.