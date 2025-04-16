Azerbaijan’s PM meets with Georgian President

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 08:44 PM

Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

They also discussed opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.

