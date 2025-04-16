Azerbaijan’s PM Meets With Georgian President
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 08:44 PM
On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan
Baku, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) On April 15, Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov met with the President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, who is on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, both sides expressed satisfaction with the comprehensive development of friendly relations and strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
They also discussed opportunities for expanding mutually beneficial cooperation across various sectors.
Recent Stories
Aviation sector contributes 18.2% to UAE's GDP: IATA
Mansour bin Zayed receives Bahraini Ambassador to UAE
Renowned Emirati physician launches book on UAE’s healthcare evolution at Abu ..
MENA's first Centre for Advanced Neuro Biochemical Diagnostics launched
ADEX participates in TXF Middle East & Africa 2025 to advance regional export fi ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new CEOs at Knowledge and Human Development Authori ..
AI triumphs in world’s most sophisticated autonomous drone race in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Maritime Authority reports outstanding performance in 2024
UAE leader in development of Low Carbon Aviation Fuel: IATA
GCWUF takes lead in women empowerment and mentoring programme
Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi witnesses launch of HSE EXPO 2025
Department of Health – Abu Dhabi unveils 'Genomics For Longevity' report
More Stories From World
-
Uzbekistan names new city after Babur, celebrating shared heritage with Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Speakers pay tribute to founding fathers at Pakistan Day reception in Ankara45 minutes ago
-
Peru court sentences ex-president Humala to 15 years for graft1 hour ago
-
Onana faces date with destiny as Man Utd chase Lyon win2 hours ago
-
More exchanges urged between China, Vietnam2 hours ago
-
China's economy beat forecasts in first quarter ahead of Trump's 'Liberation Day'3 hours ago
-
EU lists seven 'safe' countries of origin, tightening asylum rules3 hours ago
-
Trump says Harvard a 'joke' undeserving of US federal funding4 hours ago
-
Singapore 'cannot rule out' recession due to US tariffs4 hours ago
-
South Africa's 'cradle of humankind' caves reopen to public4 hours ago
-
Trump to meet Japan envoy for tariff negotiations4 hours ago
-
None spared in Nigeria gun, machete massacre: survivors4 hours ago