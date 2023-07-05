Open Menu

Azerbaijan's President Accuses France Of Backing Armenian Separatism In Disputed Karabakh

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 07:51 PM

Azerbaijan's President Accuses France of Backing Armenian Separatism in Disputed Karabakh

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France on Wednesday of supporting Armenian separatism in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev accused France on Wednesday of supporting Armenian separatism in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Aliyev said in a speech at the meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM)'s Coordinating Bureau in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku that France continued interfering in internal affairs of its former colonies while falsely portraying itself as a defender of human rights.

"The recent withdrawal of French troops from Mali and Burkina Faso once again demonstrated that the outrageous neo-colonialism policy of France in Africa is doomed to failure. Unfortunately, France is trying to impose the same ill practice in the region of South Caucasus by supporting Armenian separatism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," he said.

The president argued that instead of trying to lecture other countries on tolerance Paris should deal with the "alarming tendencies" of racial and ethnic discrimination at home after the police killing of a teenager of Algerian descent led to a week of civil unrest all over France.

"Apology in front of millions of people whom his predecessors colonized, used as slaves, killed, tortured and humiliated will not only be a recognition of the historical guilt of France but also will help France to overcome the consequences of deep political, social and humanitarian crisis it is facing after the brutal killing of Algerian teenager," Aliyev said.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have fought two wars over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region wedged in between the two countries, where both have a military presence. The decades-long conflict reignited in fall 2020, marking the worst escalation since the 1990s. Hostilities ended in a Russia-brokered ceasefire and deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.

Related Topics

Africa Police Russia France Baku Paris Mali Same Azerbaijan Burkina Faso 2020 All From Million

Recent Stories

We have sufficient tools to address challenges fac ..

We have sufficient tools to address challenges facing oil market: Saudi Energy M ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships betwe ..

Dubai Customs stresses power of partnerships between public, private sectors in ..

11 minutes ago
 CJ GB postpones election for CM

CJ GB postpones election for CM

10 minutes ago
 Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities o ..

Russian Prosecutors Label Undesirable Activities of US NGO The Altai Project

10 minutes ago
 Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Ma ..

Philippines Accuses Chinese Ships of 'Dangerous Maneuvers' Near Disputed Reef

10 minutes ago
 Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherla ..

Two dead as strongest summer storm blasts Netherlands, Germany

10 minutes ago
Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition ..

Brazil's Petrobras Looking Into Asset Acquisition in South America, Africa - CEO

10 minutes ago
 CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir ..

CM's aide visits land record settlement office Dir, Kalam

16 minutes ago
 IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activitie ..

IGP directs CPOs, DPOs to monitor relief activities in rain affected areas

17 minutes ago
 DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to co ..

DC visits Nullah Lai to review mock exercise to cope with flooding

17 minutes ago
 Muharram arrangements discusses

Muharram arrangements discusses

17 minutes ago
 Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts ..

Rain-wind thundershower expected in various parts of country:PMD

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World