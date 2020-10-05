UrduPoint.com
Azerbaijan's President Aliyev Believes Paris Disengages From Karabakh Crisis Settlement

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:14 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed the belief, in his interview with Turkey's TRT Haber broadcaster, that French President Emmanuel Macron's statements on the Karabakh conflict were unacceptable and showed that Paris was disengaging from the crisis settlement.

Until recently, all the co-chairs of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group made only neutral statements about the escalation, the Azerbaijani president recalled.

"Some of Macron's statements related to Azerbaijan and Turkey and the Karabakh conflict in particular, are unacceptable ... France seems to be pulling away from the OSCE Minsk Group," Aliyev noted.

